WEATHER: Tuesday October 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday October 1st, 2024.
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of showers near noon. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
