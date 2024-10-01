FogNow
17 °C
62 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleTue
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday October 1st, 2024

Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday October 1st, 2024.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of showers near noon. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message