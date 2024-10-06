WEATHER: Sunday October 6th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 6th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday October 6th, 2024.
Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.
