ClearNow
8 °C
46 °F
Increasing CloudinessTue
19 °C
66 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyThu
18 °C
64 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Sunday October 6th, 2024

Sunday October 6th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday October 6th, 2024.

Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message