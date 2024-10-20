WEATHER: Sunday October 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday October 20th, 2024.
Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.
