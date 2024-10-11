WEATHER: Friday October 11th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 11th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday October 11th, 2024.
Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
