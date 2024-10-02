Watch For Tree Trimming Along E.C. Row Expressway

Drivers are asked to use extra caution on E.C. Row Expressway next week as City of Windsor Forestry staff will be trimming trees from 7:00am to 4:00pm. The work is scheduled for approximately one week, weather permitting.

Crews will begin trimming at the Dominion Boulevard off ramp working westward towards Huron Church Road. Once this section is completed, they will work from the Huron Church Road on ramp eastward to the Dominion Boulevard off ramp.

There will be rolling lane closures in effect during trimming, but staff will endeavor to minimize traffic disruptions.