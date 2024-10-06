NEWS >
Ward 8 Community Meeting Monday

Sunday October 6th, 2024, 10:00am

City News
Councillor Gary Kaschak will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 8 Community meeting on Monday.

While the focus will be on the ward hosting the meetings, all are welcome to attend.

It takes place at the Windsor Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5350 Haig Avenue at 6:00pm.

