Ward 8 Community Meeting Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 6th, 2024, 10:00am
Councillor Gary Kaschak will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 8 Community meeting on Monday.
While the focus will be on the ward hosting the meetings, all are welcome to attend.
It takes place at the Windsor Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5350 Haig Avenue at 6:00pm.
