Visit A Lakeshore Fire Station Wednesday

The Lakeshore Fire Department invites residents to celebrate Fire Prevention Week and attend Fire Station Open Houses at all five local stations throughout Lakeshore on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, from 6:00pm to 9pm.

These open houses will give attendees the chance to learn fire prevention, meet local firefighters, and check out firetrucks and equipment. This year, each station will have a unique demonstration including:

Stations 1/2: Defibrillator demonstration

Station 3: Live fire and fire extinguishing demonstration

Station 4: Auto extrication tool demonstration

Station 5: Tours of the new fire training centre

This year’s FPW campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™” strives to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

“Fire Prevention Week is a great opportunity for residents and local families to learn about the importance of fire safety and what they can do to keep their homes safe,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchui. “It’s also a great chance to engage with our talented and knowledgeable firefighters.”

Fire Prevention Week Open Houses will take place at: