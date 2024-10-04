There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 4th to 6th

Friday October 4th, 2024, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday October Oktoberfest at the Heimat Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant

Saturday October ALSO Spooky Fall Market Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario (ALSO

Saturday October Home Haunted Maze Reapers Gate

Saturday October Walker Homesites Fall Market Walker Homesites Park

Saturday October Oktoberfest at the Heimat Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant

Sunday October WETRA’s Fall Fair WETRA - Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association