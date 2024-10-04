Mostly CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 4th to 6th

Friday October 4th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
4
October

Oktoberfest at the Heimat

Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Friday
4
October

St. Matthew’s “Once Upun A Book” 3rd annual Book Sale

St Matthew's Church
Friday
4
October

“Light & Shadow” – RECEPTION – Solo Art Show by Nora Harvey Artist

SHŌ Art, Spirit & Performance
Friday
4
October

90’s vs 2000’s

Disco Inferno Windsor
Saturday
5
October

ALSO Spooky Fall Market

Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario (ALSO
Saturday
5
October

St. Matthew’s “Once Upun A Book” 3rd annual Book Sale

St Matthew's Church
Saturday
5
October

Home Haunted Maze

Reapers Gate
Saturday
5
October

The Dirty Show at Windsor Comedy Club

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
5
October

Improv Comedy @ Korda – Special Guest Party!

Kordazone Theatre
Saturday
5
October

Field to Table Open House

Tecumseh Héritage Centre
Saturday
5
October

Walker Homesites Fall Market

Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
5
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
5
October

Ariana Music Band : Persian Music Performance

Windsor Persian Arts and Cultural Centre
Saturday
5
October

Fight Like Mason’s Super 5K Run/Walk

Malden Park
Saturday
5
October

Steak Dinner at Bedford United Church

Bedford United Church
Saturday
5
October

Ciociaro Club Wine & Culture Festival

Ciociaro Club
Saturday
5
October

Walker Homesites 3rd Annual Fall Market

Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
5
October

Oktoberfest at the Heimat

Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
5
October

The Nature Of Healing – Documentary -Residential School Survivors

Glenwood United Church
Sunday
6
October

WETRA’s Fall Fair

WETRA - Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association

