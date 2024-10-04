There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 4th to 6th
Friday October 4th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
4
October
Oktoberfest at the Heimat
Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Friday
4
October
St. Matthew’s “Once Upun A Book” 3rd annual Book Sale
St Matthew's Church
Friday
4
October
“Light & Shadow” – RECEPTION – Solo Art Show by Nora Harvey Artist
SHŌ Art, Spirit & Performance
Friday
4
October
90’s vs 2000’s
Disco Inferno Windsor
Saturday
5
October
ALSO Spooky Fall Market
Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario (ALSO
Saturday
5
October
St. Matthew’s “Once Upun A Book” 3rd annual Book Sale
St Matthew's Church
Saturday
5
October
Home Haunted Maze
Reapers Gate
Saturday
5
October
The Dirty Show at Windsor Comedy Club
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
5
October
Improv Comedy @ Korda – Special Guest Party!
Kordazone Theatre
Saturday
5
October
Field to Table Open House
Tecumseh Héritage Centre
Saturday
5
October
Walker Homesites Fall Market
Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
5
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
5
October
Ariana Music Band : Persian Music Performance
Windsor Persian Arts and Cultural Centre
Saturday
5
October
Fight Like Mason’s Super 5K Run/Walk
Malden Park
Saturday
5
October
Steak Dinner at Bedford United Church
Bedford United Church
Saturday
5
October
Ciociaro Club Wine & Culture Festival
Ciociaro Club
Saturday
5
October
Walker Homesites 3rd Annual Fall Market
Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
5
October
Oktoberfest at the Heimat
Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
5
October
The Nature Of Healing – Documentary -Residential School Survivors
Glenwood United Church
Sunday
6
October
WETRA’s Fall Fair
WETRA - Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook