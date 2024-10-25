CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 25th to 27th

Friday October 25th, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
25
October

A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush

Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Friday
25
October

Gothic Manor – Charity Halloween Costume Gala

Water's Edge Event Centre
Friday
25
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Friday
25
October

Murder Mystery – Dead on Arrival

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Friday
25
October

The Beetlejuice Bash

Disco Inferno Windsor
Friday
25
October

Ten Friends Diner Game Night

Ten Friends Diner
Saturday
26
October

Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones

Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
26
October

Walkerville Halloween Creepy Crawl

TheGOAT Tap & Eatery - Walkerville
Saturday
26
October

2nd Annual YQG Green Expo

WFCU Centre
Saturday
26
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
26
October

Murder On The Dancefloor

Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
26
October

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT AT WINDSOREATS

WindsorEats Food Hall
Saturday
26
October

Halloween Comedy Night At The Manchester

The Manchester
Saturday
26
October

Tecumseh Mall Broomsticks & Brushes

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
26
October

Shop Local Halloween Market

The Libro Centre
Saturday
26
October

East Point Trails Fall Walkabout & Scarecrow Competition

East Point Trails Plaza
Saturday
26
October

Honky-Tonk Halloween

The Bull and Barrel
Saturday
26
October

Murder Mystery – Dead on Arrival

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Saturday
26
October

A Stroll Through Kingsville’s Greenhill Cemetery

Greenhill Cemetery
Saturday
26
October

Folklore au cœur

Hors All Saints’ Anglican Church
Saturday
26
October

A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush

Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Saturday
26
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
27
October

Murder Mystery – Dead on Arrival

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Sunday
27
October

FALL MARKET 🎃🕷️👻

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre
Sunday
27
October

Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
27
October

A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush

Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Sunday
27
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
27
October

Sexual Healing – A Live Blind-Dating Comedy Show

Meteor

