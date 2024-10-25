There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 25th to 27th
Friday October 25th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
25
October
A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush
Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Friday
25
October
Gothic Manor – Charity Halloween Costume Gala
Water's Edge Event Centre
Friday
25
October
Friday
25
October
Friday
25
October
The Beetlejuice Bash
Disco Inferno Windsor
Friday
25
October
Ten Friends Diner Game Night
Ten Friends Diner
Saturday
26
October
Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
26
October
Walkerville Halloween Creepy Crawl
TheGOAT Tap & Eatery - Walkerville
Saturday
26
October
2nd Annual YQG Green Expo
WFCU Centre
Saturday
26
October
Saturday
26
October
Murder On The Dancefloor
Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
26
October
HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT AT WINDSOREATS
WindsorEats Food Hall
Saturday
26
October
Halloween Comedy Night At The Manchester
The Manchester
Saturday
26
October
Tecumseh Mall Broomsticks & Brushes
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
26
October
Shop Local Halloween Market
The Libro Centre
Saturday
26
October
East Point Trails Fall Walkabout & Scarecrow Competition
East Point Trails Plaza
Saturday
26
October
Honky-Tonk Halloween
The Bull and Barrel
Saturday
26
October
Saturday
26
October
A Stroll Through Kingsville’s Greenhill Cemetery
Greenhill Cemetery
Saturday
26
October
Folklore au cœur
Hors All Saints’ Anglican Church
Saturday
26
October
A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush
Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Saturday
26
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
27
October
Sunday
27
October
FALL MARKET 🎃🕷️👻
Atlas Tube Recreation Centre
Sunday
27
October
Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
27
October
A Spooky Exploration of the Human Experience ~ Digital Art Exhibition by Byte Brush
Shō Art, Spirit, and Performance
Sunday
27
October
Sunday
27
October
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook