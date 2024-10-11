SunnyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 11th to 13th

Friday October 11th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
11
October

Windsor Beatlemania!

Chrysler Theatre
Friday
11
October

Tecumseh Mall Fire Prevention Week

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
12
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
12
October

Oktoberfest 2024

The Grove Brewing Company
Saturday
12
October

90’s party Showcase at Windsor Comedy Club

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
12
October

Windsor Mosque Open House

Windsor Mosque
Saturday
12
October

Home Haunted Maze

Reapers Gate
Saturday
12
October

Tecumseh Mall Fire Prevention Week

Tecumseh Mall
Sunday
13
October

Windsor Mosque Open House

Windsor Mosque

