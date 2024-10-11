There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 11th to 13th
Friday October 11th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
11
October
Windsor Beatlemania!
Chrysler Theatre
Friday
11
October
Tecumseh Mall Fire Prevention Week
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
12
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
12
October
Oktoberfest 2024
The Grove Brewing Company
Saturday
12
October
90’s party Showcase at Windsor Comedy Club
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
12
October
Windsor Mosque Open House
Windsor Mosque
Saturday
12
October
Home Haunted Maze
Reapers Gate
Saturday
12
October
Tecumseh Mall Fire Prevention Week
Tecumseh Mall
Sunday
13
October
Windsor Mosque Open House
Windsor Mosque
