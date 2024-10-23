The S’Aints Return To Sleigh Hunger

The S’Aints join Caesars Windsor Cares and St. Clair College to Sleigh Hunger in an All-Ages Fundraising concert from The Colosseum Stage on Friday, December 20th at 8:00pm.

This festive concert, fun for the whole family, will showcase the band in all their rock glory, featuring the incredibly talented lineup of Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Howell, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O’Neil.

In celebration of the holidays, The S’Aints will perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge, including those from their latest album Epic Christmas. Additionally, the performance will include the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline. The Horns of Dilemma, Walkerville Collegiate Institute students’ string section, and The Sinners Choir.

100% of ticket proceeds proudly stay within the local community, benefiting those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

The S’Aints past holiday albums are available for purchase online at sleighinghunger.com, and at St. Clair College South Campus for $10 each.