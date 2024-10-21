Tepperman’s Appoints First Non-Family Member To CEO

Tepperman’s has appointed the first non-family member to lead the company since its founding in 1925. Masoud Negad will take over as CEO of the 99-year-old furniture chain.

Negadwill joined Tepperman’s in 1987 after emigrating from Iran through India to Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, where he began as a Chef and eventually moved to Chatham as a restaurant Manager. Listening to the laughter and stories of Chatham Tepperman’s employees at the restaurant moved him to apply for a selling position which he performed at the highest level. He was promoted to management within a few years, eventually becoming the Sarnia General Manager in 1991.

He moved to Windsor after being promoted to Appliance and Electronics Buyer in 1995, taking on the additional Director of Supply Chain responsibilities in 2011. In 2012, he was promoted to VP of Operations and Supply Chain, joining the Executive Team and to Chief Operating Officer in 2016.

Negadwill will lead a team of 7 Vice-Presidents, operating in 7 markets under the Tepperman’s and Outlet at Tepperman’s brands. He is responsible for the company’s overall direction, including growth, risk mitigation, decision making and culture.

“It’s an honour to be able to promote a 36-year, highly intelligent, and passionate veteran into the CEO position”, stated Andrew Tepperman. “His background, life and industry experiences, strong regard for the company’s Mission, Vision and Values, and a proven track record to continuously improve himself and Tepperman’s, strengthens the entire organization for the future. He understands the importance of people to our success – both with our customers and employees.