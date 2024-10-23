Stuff A Bus With CMHA-WECB & Essex-Windsor EMS

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch and the Essex-Windsor EMS have teamed up to stuff a bus!

From October 21st until November 8th, the community is being called upon to donate a variety of items in support of CMHA-WECB programs.

Donations of personal hygiene items (body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant), underwear, socks and winter gear (gloves and hats), and non-perishable food items (fruit cups, granola bars, protein bars and Ensure), can be dropped off at supporting locations. The items will then be loaded into an ambulance (bus) and delivered to CMHA-WECB.

The items will help stock the agency’s Comfort Closet as well as the Mobile Outreach & Support Team (MOST). The Comfort Closet is a program of CMHA-WECB’s Client Assistance Fund and can be accessed by CMHA front line staff to provide to clients in need.

MOST travels via an accessible van to Downtown and West-End Windsor locations with supplies while offering services. The team also responds to 311 calls on homeless encampments during shift times. MOST is a collaborative initiative between Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, CMHA WECB, Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, and Family Services Windsor-Essex.

Donations may be dropped off at: