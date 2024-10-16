Stellantis Employees And Retirees Celebrate Make Largest Donation Pledge For United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent

Stellantis employees donated $746,756.24 to the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent 2024 campaign. The donation was presented on behalf of the Company by Dave Bellaire, Windsor Assembly Plant Manager at General Brock Public School in Windsor, a participating school in the United Way’s Ignite Academy program.

The event also included the made-in-Windsor, award-winning Chrysler Pacifica as part of the donation reveal and cheque presentation. The vehicles were filled with new school supplies and athletic equipment that were handed out to school children on site.

This marks the largest donation for the United Way in the Windsor-Essex community this past year and help continuous investment in youth mentoring, plus in-person and online out-of-school programming in priority neighbourhoods. This includes technology for school-aged children, online academic supports, mental health counselling, and the food bank network which helps to distribute food to thousands of people in Windsor-Essex County.

“Our employees repeatedly serve as champions within our local community through their overwhelming generosity by giving back to those less fortunate and I could not be more appreciative of their efforts,” said Jeff Hines, Canada president and CEO. “With a focus on education, Stellantis and our partners at the United Way share a common goal in providing today’s youth with the skills and knowledge as a foundation for future success, and it would not be possible without this donation.”