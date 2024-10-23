Starbucks To Replace Huron Church Arby’s
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 23rd, 2024, 3:07pm
The newly opened Arby’s on Huron Church has closed and is set to become a Starbucks.
The Arby’s opened in late 2022 at 2139 Huron Church Road and closed in September with a sign on the door that said the store was relocating.
A Starbucks spokesperson says the store will open sometime in Winter 2025.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
It will feature a large café with ample seating and a drive-thru.
There is no word on where the Arby’s is relocating to.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook