Starbucks To Replace Huron Church Arby’s

Wednesday October 23rd, 2024, 3:07pm

Business
0
0

The newly opened Arby’s on Huron Church has closed and is set to become a Starbucks.

The Arby’s opened in late 2022 at 2139 Huron Church Road and closed in September with a sign on the door that said the store was relocating.

A Starbucks spokesperson says the store will open sometime in Winter 2025.

It will feature a large café with ample seating and a drive-thru.

There is no word on where the Arby’s is relocating to.

