Second Phase Of Adjustments For Bright Lights Windsor Underway

Preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor continue, with additional adjustments are taking place at Jackson Park starting today.

Additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the west side of the park running along the Ouellette Avenue/Tecumseh Road intersection to the Ouellette overpass and will block off the west side of the pathway that runs by the replica warplanes monument.

This is in addition to the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East that was clsoed two weeks ago.