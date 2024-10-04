School Buses Cancelled In Essex County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 4th, 2024, 6:30am
Due to the fog, all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled in Essex County only. Afternoon transportation is operational.
In the City of Windsor, all board-provided transportation is operational.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook