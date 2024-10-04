School Buses Cancelled In Essex County

NEWS >
Friday October 4th, 2024, 6:30am

City News
0
0

Due to the fog, all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled in Essex County only. Afternoon transportation is operational.

In the City of Windsor, all board-provided transportation is operational.

