Royal Canadian Legion 2024 National Poppy Campaign Launches

The Royal Canadian Legion’s 2024 National Poppy Campaign is officially underway.

Every year, from the last Friday of October to November 11th, tens of millions of Canadians wear a Poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada’s Veterans and remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“There are so many ways to show our gratitude for the sacrifices of our Veterans,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “I am very proud of the new initiatives we are presenting this year to make it even easier for Canadians to join in collective Remembrance.”

Through an inaugural collaboration with Amazon Canada, the Legion is presenting another way to receive a lapel Poppy. A new storefront on Amazon.ca offers lapel Poppies for donations of $2, $5, $10, and $20 until November 11th. One hundred percent of the funds will go directly to the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund to help support our Veterans and their families. The Legion’s Amazon storefront also offers other products such as “We Remember” lawn signs and red neon window Poppies which will continue to be available past November 11 to help Canadians remember. A larger collection of items can be found at the Legion’s online Poppy Store.

Traditional Poppy boxes will once again be available for donations and lapel Poppy distribution at thousands of locations. Another 1000 “Pay Tribute” tap-enabled donation boxes will be found at many Legion Branches, select RBC branches and select retail locations. With $2, $5, and $10 options, donors can also receive a lapel Poppy from them. Additionally, supporters can give online at Legion.ca.

