Request For Proposals Issued For Pathway To Potential Neighbourhoods Program



The City of Windsor and the County of Essex are seeking organizations from across Windsor-Essex to submit proposals to implement a new Pathway to Potential (P2P) program in targeted priority neighbourhoods throughout Windsor-Essex.

The program is a new initiative jointly funded by the City of Windsor and the County of Essex and focuses on making social investments in targeted Windsor-Essex priority neighbourhoods experiencing greater economic challenges and reduced overall quality of life. The program’s goals are to build resilient neighbourhoods and to improve residents’ quality of life.

Utilizing Quality of Life Framework indicators and incorporating feedback from the community, four targeted priority neighbourhoods were identified for the Neighbourhoods Program to be implemented between 2025 and 2028. These neighbourhoods are in Windsor, Leamington and Amherstburg. Neighbourhood Leads will be responsible for activating resources, empowering residents and generating social capital within each priority neighbourhood.

Further information and instructions on how to respond to RFP 99-24 can be found on www.biddingo.com/windsor. The deadline for RFP submissions is Friday, November 22nd, 2024, at 11:30am.