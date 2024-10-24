SunnyNow
Renowned Canadian Artist Selected To Create Aesthetic Bridge Lighting Commission For The Gordie Howe International Bridge

Thursday October 24th, 2024, 5:02pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project has selected Douglas Coupland, a contemporary visual artist, designer and novelist, to develop an artistic lighting concept that highlights the symbolic connection linking Canada and the U.S.

The artistic commission will include nearly 5,000 individual white bridge lights that complement the aesthetic form of the two bridge towers, the road deck edging and illuminate the cables through dynamic and static movement.

The lighting concept will be unveiled in 2025.

Bridging North America will host a meet-the-artist meeting for community members to share their thoughts on possible themes for the Aesthetic Bridge Lighting commission on November 14th. Advance registration is required.

