Rapid Antigen Tests No Longer Available At The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 7:55pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will no longer stock rapid antigen test (RAT) kits for COVID-19 for public distribution.

Eligible Ontarians may still access COVID-19 testing. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to contact your primary care provider or local pharmacy to find out if you are eligible for a publicly funded test.

