Rapid Antigen Tests No Longer Available At The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 7:55pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will no longer stock rapid antigen test (RAT) kits for COVID-19 for public distribution.
Eligible Ontarians may still access COVID-19 testing. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to contact your primary care provider or local pharmacy to find out if you are eligible for a publicly funded test.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook