Public Board Installs Defibrillators At Every School

Monday October 28th, 2024, 8:35am

Local News
The Greater Essex County District School Board has completed the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all Board-owned and operated sites, including every elementary and secondary school.

The board says they have a total of 73 AEDs across the Board.

Each AED is registered with 911 and integrated into their tracking and maintenance system, ensuring they are ready and accessible if ever needed.

