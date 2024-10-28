Public Board Installs Defibrillators At Every School
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 28th, 2024, 8:35am
The Greater Essex County District School Board has completed the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all Board-owned and operated sites, including every elementary and secondary school.
The board says they have a total of 73 AEDs across the Board.
Each AED is registered with 911 and integrated into their tracking and maintenance system, ensuring they are ready and accessible if ever needed.
