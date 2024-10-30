SunnyNow
Prince Andrew Public School And Western Secondary School Listed For Sale

Wednesday October 30th, 2024, 4:07pm

Local News
SONY DSC

The Greater Essex County District School Board is selling off two closed schools.

Prince Andrew Public School closed when Legacy Oak Trail Public School was opened in September 2021.  The one-storey building without a basement was constructed in three phases. The Original building was constructed in 1961, with additions built in 1971 and 1991.

Western Secondary School closed in 2022 when the new 2022. North Star High School was built in Amherstburg.  It was built in 1977, with additions in 1994 and 1999.

You can learn more online about both schools here.

