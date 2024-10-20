PHOTOS: Detroit Free Press Marathon Sprints Through Windsor
Owen Wolter
Sunday October 20th, 2024, 8:46am
The 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon ran through Windsor and Detroit on both sides of the border, Sunday morning.
The Marathon made its way through Windsor — over the Ambassador Bridge, along Riverside Drive, up Goyeau, and into the Detroit Windsor Tunnel.
