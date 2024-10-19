PHOTOS: Annual Windsor Zombie Walk Creeps Through Downtown Windsor

The 2024 Zombie Walk brought together a large group of zombies and ‘survivors’ once again, bringing enjoyment to all who attend while supporting a good cause.

Participants are encouraged to donate if they are able, in monetary or non-perishable food donations going towards the Downtown Mission.

The walk continued with awards for best costumes, and a live concert by local indie art-rocker The Universe featuring Ray, followed by Orbit at 9:00pm.

