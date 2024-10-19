ClearNow
11 °C
53 °F
SunnySun
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyTue
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Annual Windsor Zombie Walk Creeps Through Downtown Windsor

Saturday October 19th, 2024, 7:24pm

Community Photos
0
0

The 2024 Zombie Walk brought together a large group of zombies and ‘survivors’ once again, bringing enjoyment to all who attend while supporting a good cause.

Participants are encouraged to donate if they are able, in monetary or non-perishable food donations going towards the Downtown Mission.

The walk continued with awards for best costumes, and a live concert by local indie art-rocker The Universe featuring Ray, followed by Orbit at 9:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message