PHOTOS: Annual Windsor Zombie Walk Creeps Through Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday October 19th, 2024, 7:24pm
The 2024 Zombie Walk brought together a large group of zombies and ‘survivors’ once again, bringing enjoyment to all who attend while supporting a good cause.
Participants are encouraged to donate if they are able, in monetary or non-perishable food donations going towards the Downtown Mission.
The walk continued with awards for best costumes, and a live concert by local indie art-rocker The Universe featuring Ray, followed by Orbit at 9:00pm.
