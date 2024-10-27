Pet Of The Week: Say Hello To Zeus





Zeus – Mixed Breed – Male – 1 year

Hello there, I’m Zeus! I may be a bit shy at first (Strangers can be scary, after all), but give me some time and I’ll show you my playful and energetic side. I’m a curious pup, always eager to explore new scents and sounds. I’m also quite smart, you know? I can learn new tricks quickly if you have some treats handy. My high prey drive means I would probably not do well in a home with small animals. I have lived with a cat before, so if you have a dog savvy cat we might play well together. I like other dogs, so if you have a friendly dog maybe we could be friends. I promise to be your loyal companion once I’ve warmed up to you. Adopting me would mean endless fun, love, and an adventure buddy for life. Also since I’m considered an “underdog” adoption, that means my fee is up to you!

Note from his foster:

“Zeus is a sweet, shy, spotted little guy. He warms up quickly, especially if you have some yummy treats to share! He knows some commands like sit, and shake paw, and is learning to walk nicely on his leash. He is a very smart young pup, who loves to learn and he catches on quickly. It would be wonderful if he could go to a home that would supply him with lots of doggy toys! He hasn’t come across a toy he doesn’t love to play with, especially a squeaky one. He is a medium energy boy who loves a nice walk or run around the yard, but he also loves a long afternoon nap too! Adopt Zeus today and start your new adventure.”