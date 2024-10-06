Pet Of The Week: Meet Shenzi
Sunday October 6th, 2024, 12:04pm
Shenzi – 4 years – Female – Domestic Short Hair
Hello there, I’m Shenzi. I’m a sweet soul, always ready to share a purr or a gentle nuzzle. I have an independent streak, which means I don’t need constant attention, but I’m always up for a friendly chat. I’m mellow, so don’t expect any midnight zoomies from me. I’m more the ‘let’s curl up together and enjoy a quiet evening’ type. My gentle nature makes me a perfect companion for anyone seeking a calm, loving presence in their life. Adopt me and you’ll have a loyal friend who’ll bring sweetness and serenity to your everyday. I’m also a special paws meaning my adoption fee is up to you!
