Pedestrian Crossings Coming To Front Road 

Monday October 21st, 2024, 5:01pm

LaSalle
0
0

Three new pedestrian signals are scheduled to be installed along Front Road in LaSalle at the intersections of Bouffard Road, Huron Street, and Boismier Avenue.

Construction will begin during this week and the full project is expected to take approximately four weeks.

These new signals are designed to enhance pedestrian safety by allowing safe crossing. The signals will remain green until a pedestrian activates the crossing button, at which point they will turn amber, and then red to stop traffic. These signals are similar to those installed at the bridge over the creek on Sprucewood Avenue.

During the construction period, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions at various times of the day and at different locations. Informing residents of these closures will be challenging and may change daily.

windsoriteDOTca
