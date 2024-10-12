Park Facility Closures Delayed In Lakeshore

Lakeshore is extending the hours for several park washroom facilities beyond their usual closure dates.

The following facilities will remain open as weather permits:

Lakeview Park and West Beach

Leffler Park

Maidstone Park

“To ensure residents and visitors can enjoy our parks for as long as possible, we do our absolute best to keep these facilities open when we can,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety. “When keeping facilities open, we’re mindful of user safety as well as the long-term protection of Lakeshore’s assets.”

The change rooms and common area washrooms at River Ridge Park are closed, but the outdoor washroom designed for year-round use remains open.

With facility rentals and user groups done for the season, washroom facilities at the following locations will be closed for the season.

Stoney Point Community Park

Comber Community Centre Park (Comber Fairgrounds)

Shanahan Park

Geralyn Tellier-Perdu Memorial Park

Millen Park

Ladouceur/Lions Park

These facilities will be closed to start the winterizing process, which protects the buildings and infrastructure during the off-season.