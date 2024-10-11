SunnyNow
Park Adjustments Begin For Bright Lights Windsor 2024

Friday October 11th, 2024, 10:01am

Adjustments to access will start taking place at Jackson Park on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 for Bright Lights Windsor setup.

City crews are starting with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, but access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through this initial phase.

Installation and accompanying closures will once again occur in phases this year to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.

