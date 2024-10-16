SunnyNow
Ontario Investing $500,000 To Stop Spread Of New Harmful Aquatic Invasive Species In Leamington

Wednesday October 16th, 2024, 4:25pm

Leamington
The Ontario government is investing $500,000 to manage and prevent the spread of two aquatic invasive plant species recently detected in Leamington and Lake Simcoe.

Hydrilla was first detected in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area located in Leamington. Water soldier was also detected in Lake Simcoe waters for the first time.

“Our government is acting quickly to prevent the spread of invasive species in Leamington,” said Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent—Leamington. “A quick response will prevent the spread of invasive species which degrades water quality and harms natural habitats.”

The funding will be provided to the Invasive Species Centre to mobilize a rapid response plan against these two high-risk aquatic invasive plant species.

