Online Inventory Of Mental Health And Addictions Services Launched

Partners of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy and the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team have launched a new mental health and addictions service inventory for those looking for help in Windsor and Essex County.

WEC CONNECT is an online system which provides an easy-to-navigate inventory of treatment options for those interested in accessing substance use, mental health, and addiction services available locally. The inventory will support residents of Windsor-Essex, as well as community agencies and service providers so that they may refer to the most appropriate programs and services for their patients and clients.

The development of this new service was led by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit through its coordinating role of the WECOSS, in partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team. The inventory includes 122 different local, provincial, or national-level programs, and allows the user to easily find the best services for them based on service area, type of service, mode of delivery, and cost of service.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Use Strategy is a network of local organizations supported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to come together to reduce the harms related to substance use at the community level.