NextStar Energy Announces Start Of Battery Module Production

NextStar Energy has officially started of battery module production, marking a significant milestone of its operations ramp up.

Construction has been progressing at a steady pace, with over 7,500 Canadian tradespeople contributing nearly 5.7 million construction man hours since NextStar’s ground-breaking in 2022. On average, over 2,000 tradespeople are on-site each day, showcasing the scale and level of commitment and collaboration needed to complete this project.

“We are thrilled to begin battery module production at NextStar Energy, which is a pivotal landmark for our operations,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “This successful launch is a reflection of our team’s expertise and dedication to innovating world-class energy solutions right here in Windsor.”

The next and final phase of operations is cell manufacturing, which is set to begin in 2025 when construction is complete.

NextStar Energy facilities will be capable of building an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours, enough to power 450,000 vehicles per year.