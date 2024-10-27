NEWS >
New Roof For The Gino And Liz Marcus Community Complex

Sunday October 27th, 2024, 9:23am

City News
0
0

Work is underway to replace the roof at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex on Drouillard Road.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by November 21st, weather permitting.

The building remains open, and programming is not affected; however, the construction area is fenced off during construction.

