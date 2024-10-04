New Fire Chief For Windsor

Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Waffle will be Windsor’s next fire chief, effective January 1st, 2025.

Waffle has been employed with Windsor Fire & Rescue Services for 27 years, the past six years as deputy chief of operations and training. He has spent time in several positions, including firefighter, training officer, acting captain, chief training officer, acting district chief, and acting assistant chief, and he was then promoted to deputy fire chief in 2018. His responsibilities have included oversight of WFRS operations, training, and the hazardous materials (HazMat) and structural collapse (USAR) teams, and he has served as alternate community emergency management coordinator (CEMC) and alternate Essex County mutual aid coordinator.

“On behalf of City Council, I congratulate Deputy Fire Chief Waffle on his selection as Windsor’s next Fire Chief,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “He has demonstrated his commitment to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and to the community he serves every day since he joined the Service nearly three decades ago. We have full confidence in his ability to lead the WFRS team and look forward to working with Jamie as he moves into this vital role in the organization at the start of next year.”

The promotion takes effect in January to allow for a strong handover of responsibility from Chief Laforet.

“I’d also like to extend my deepest thanks to Chief Laforet for his many years of dedicated service to Windsor Fire & Rescue Services,” said City of Windsor Chief Administrative Officer Joe Mancina. “Under his leadership, the department has grown stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to protect our community. His commitment to public safety, professionalism, and mentorship of firefighters; and his unwavering dedication will leave an indelible mark on the city. On behalf of the corporation, I wish Chief Laforet all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”