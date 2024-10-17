New Executive Director For The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Named

The Board of Directors at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has appointed Lynnette Bain as its new Executive Director, commencing November 11th, 2024.

Bain is currently the Vice President of Destination Development at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and replaces Melanie Coulter, who was let go this summer.

This appointment follows a thorough selection process led by the executive recruitment firm Logic Executive Search and Workplace Solutions.

She holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in Finance & Economics from the University of Windsor and a Masters Certificate in Municipal Leadership from the Shulich School of Business.

Bain is a devoted animal lover, sharing her home with three dogs – Sadie, Bennie, and Dakota, a spirited cat named Pumpkin, and a barn of eight horses.