New CEO For The Windsor Public Library

A new CEO for the Windsor Public Library has been appointed.

The Windsor Public Library Board has appointed Jen Knights as CEO of Windsor Public Library, effective October 20th, 2024.

Knights is currently the City of Windsor’s Executive Director of Recreation and Culture.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Under the strong mayor’s authority, Mayor Drew Dilekns made several organizational changes that were posted on the city’s website on Friday.

Under those changes, Knights will retail the culture role, with hew new library role. The responsibilities of Recreation move into Parks and Facilities under current Executive Director James Chacko.

Michael Chantler, who has been acting CEO of the Library, has been appointed acting Senior Executive Director of Community Services.