NEWS >
SunnyNow
20 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyThu
17 °C
63 °F		SunnyFri
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

New CEO For The Windsor Public Library

Tuesday October 8th, 2024, 8:36am

City News
0
0

A new CEO for the Windsor Public Library has been appointed.

The Windsor Public Library Board has appointed Jen Knights as CEO of Windsor Public Library, effective October 20th, 2024.

Knights is currently the City of Windsor’s Executive Director of Recreation and Culture.

Under the strong mayor’s authority, Mayor Drew Dilekns made several organizational changes that were posted on the city’s website on Friday.

Under those changes, Knights will retail the culture role, with hew new library role.  The responsibilities of Recreation move into Parks and Facilities under current Executive Director James Chacko.

Michael Chantler, who has been acting CEO of the Library, has been appointed acting Senior Executive Director of Community Services.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message