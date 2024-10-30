SunnyNow
17 °C
63 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
24 °C
75 °F		ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F		CloudyFri
11 °C
52 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

More Of Jackson Park To Close For Bright Lights Setup

Wednesday October 30th, 2024, 10:00am

Christmas
0
0

The set up of Bright Lights Windsor continues in Jackson Park.

Starting on October 31st, 2024, additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area as well as the pergola and public washrooms.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road will also be closed.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message