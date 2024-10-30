More Of Jackson Park To Close For Bright Lights Setup

The set up of Bright Lights Windsor continues in Jackson Park.

Starting on October 31st, 2024, additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area as well as the pergola and public washrooms.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road will also be closed.