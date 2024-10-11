SunnyNow
Mersea Road 7 Reconstruction Starts Tuesday

Friday October 11th, 2024, 9:21am

Construction
Starting Tuesday, contractors will start road reconstruction on Mersea Road 7, spanning from Highway 77 to 420 Mersea Road 7.

During this period, the road will remain open to traffic; however, motorists should expect delays from Monday through Friday between 6:30 AM and 7:00 PM. Please plan your travel accordingly and exercise caution when travelling through the construction zone.

Additionally, the Trans Canada Trail between Mersea Road 6 and Mersea Road 8 will be intermittently closed throughout the duration of the project. Trail users are advised to use alternative routes at Mersea Road 6 and Mersea Road 8 for continuous travel.

Construction is expected to be completed by November 30th, 2024, weather permitting.

