MADD Windsor & Essex Community Leader Celebrates 20 Years

Chaouki Hamka has marked two decades of leading MADD Windsor & Essex County.

Hamka began his journey with MADD Windsor & Essex County as a volunteer while studying Law and Security Administration. Since becoming a Community Leader in 2006, Hamka has led great initiatives including the Campaign 911 program, which resulted in the installation of over 125 road signs across the Windsor-Essex area, the first memorial sign on municipal roads in Windsor, and memorial benches along the riverfront.

In addition to his role as Community Leader of MADD Windsor & Essex County, Hamka served two terms as a member of MADD Canada National Board of Directors and worked as a School Program representative, delivering educational programs to students Grades 7-12 and educating them about the dangers of impaired driving. His motivation stems from a deep desire to support impaired driving victims and their families.

“It’s been an incredible journey. MADD Windsor & Essex County is a group of like-minded people who want to stop impaired driving and support victims of this violent crime. Our work is important and fulfilling and we are grateful for the support we receive from MADD Canada for our local initiatives. I’m proud to work alongside many dedicated individuals who strive to create positive change in our community,” Hamka said.