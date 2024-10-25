Leamington Launches Mayor’s Holiday Card Design Contest For Local Students

Leamington has launched the 2024 Mayor’s Holiday Card Design Contest, an initiative led by Mayor Hilda MacDonald to engage local elementary school students in the spirit of the holiday season.

The Municipality is inviting students in grades 4 and 5 to submit their original artwork for a chance to have their design featured on the official 2024 Mayor’s Holiday Greeting Card.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their artistic talents and express their vision of the holidays,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Art has a unique way of connecting us, and I’m thrilled to see how our youth will capture the warmth and joy of the holiday season in their designs.”

The winning artwork will be prominently displayed on the front of the Mayor’s 2024 holiday greeting card that will be distributed to community members, dignitaries, and friends of Leamington. In addition to having their design featured, the winning artist will receive recognition on the Municipality’s website and social media channels, and their name and school will be included inside the card.

The Municipality will announce the contest winner in early December. Learn more here.