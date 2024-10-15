Leamington Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Two Free Concerts Featuring Celtic Music Superstars Natalie Macmaster And Donnell Leahy

Municipality of Leamington, in partnership with the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee are hosting two free back-to-back concerts to celebrate Leamington’s 150th anniversary.

The concerts, featuring world-renowned Celtic music phenoms Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 10th, 2024, at 2:30pm at The Bank Theatre.

These special anniversary concerts are a tribute to Leamington’s history and community spirit. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, two of the world’s most celebrated fiddlers, promise to deliver an unforgettable performance filled with fiddle-driven music, dance, and song. Audiences will be captivated by their incredible musicianship, energy, and engaging storytelling.

“We are thrilled to have Natalie and Donnell return to Leamington to share their extraordinary talents with us and look forward to two memorable evenings of music to celebrate Leamington’s 150th anniversary,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Due to limited seating, reservations are limited to two tickets per person. Accessible seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be arranged by contacting The Bank Theatre at 519-326- 8805. Tickets will be available for reservation beginning on Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at 9:00am and can be booked through leamington.ca/events.