LaSalle Landing Skate Loop Construction Continues

Construction of the new skate trail and water feature on the LaSalle riverfront is progressing. The loop will have winter ice skating and walking, biking, jogging, and in-line skating in the summer. The circular water feature, the Rotary Circle, will feature water jets bubbling up from the concrete for warm weather fun.

The concrete pour of the main trail loop is expected to take place over one day and that is scheduled to happen between October 15th and October 31st.

The concrete pour will take place between the hours of 6:00am and 11:5 pm. LaSalle Town Council approved a noise by-law exemption for the concrete pour date. The site will be very busy with activity that day as trucks will be delivering concrete that needs to be laid in one consistent pour. The exact date will be shared with the public once it is confirmed.

The opening of the winter loop is anticipated to be at the end of December, weather dependent. The Rotary Circle will be open in spring 2025.