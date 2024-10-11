Lasalle Boat Ramp Closing For The Season Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 11th, 2024, 2:00pm
The LaSalle Boat Ramp will be closing for the season on Tuesday, October 15th, 2023.
Outdoor restrooms, including the building near the LaSalle Boat Ramp, will close on Friday, October 25th.
