Lakeview Park Washrooms Closed Due To Vandalism

Wednesday October 16th, 2024, 4:40pm

The washrooms at Lakeview Park in Lakeshore have been closed due to vandalism.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

Anyone with info related to the incident should contact the OPP at 519-728-1810 or anonymously at https://www.catchcrooks.com/.

