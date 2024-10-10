Kingsville’s Walk The Block Receives My Main Street Support To Draw Visitors And Increase Local Vibrancy In The Town

The Town of Kingsville’s is Walk the Block was selected for My Main Street Community Activator support for a multi-faceted, collaborative initiative that promotes community connection by encouraging residents and visitors to actively engage on Main Street Kingsville.

The Walk the Block includes several components to draw people into the Main Street core of Town this fall, including:

The Carnegie Green will see some new additions and act as a designated gathering space for organized or casual community use.

A map of Main Street businesses and landmarks will encourage all to stay and explore.

Revitalized, multi-season street lighting, signage, and permanent planters will welcome visitors.

Residents and tourists will be able to experience the storytelling of Kingsville’s unique history through a digital, self-guided story map that will highlight the places and faces that created the Town.

A series of community block parties will enable new stories to unfold and be told for years to come.

“Kingsville’s main street core is a hub for business, community and visitors. We were thrilled to be awarded My Main Street Community Activator support and we thank CUI, with support from the Government of Canada, for investing in the economic development of our town and helping us to expand our tourism sector,” said Dennis Rogers, Mayor of Town of Kingsville