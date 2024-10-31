ClearNow
17 °C
63 °F
ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F		CloudyFri
12 °C
54 °F		SunnySat
12 °C
54 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Kingsville Fire Receives Equipment Grant From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Of Canada

Thursday October 31st, 2024, 9:05am

City News
0
0

Kingsville Fire and Rescue has received a $23,326 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The grant will be used to purchase a new Highway Stabilization Kit and two strut supporters, allowing the department to support the highway expansion and protect all that travel on it.

“We are grateful to the Foundation for awarding us this grant,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Jeromy Garant. “The new highway stabilizer kit will fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to better help the people of Kingsville during emergency situations.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 369 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 18 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 18 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $504,000 across Canada.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message