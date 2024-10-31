Kingsville Fire Receives Equipment Grant From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Of Canada

Kingsville Fire and Rescue has received a $23,326 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The grant will be used to purchase a new Highway Stabilization Kit and two strut supporters, allowing the department to support the highway expansion and protect all that travel on it.

“We are grateful to the Foundation for awarding us this grant,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Jeromy Garant. “The new highway stabilizer kit will fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to better help the people of Kingsville during emergency situations.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 369 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 18 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 18 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $504,000 across Canada.