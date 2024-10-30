KC & The Sunshine Band Heading To Caesars Windsor

Disco and funk take centre stage with KC & The Sunshine Band on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harry Wayne Casey, the leader of KC & The Sunshine Band, has been named the “Founder of Dance Revolution.” His iconic “Sunshine Sound” originated in his hometown of Hialeah, Florida, and has continued to get people out of their seats and onto the dance floor for over 50 years.

The band formed in 1973 with their first single, “Blow Your Whistle,” reaching the Top 15 on the R&B chart. Their second album, KC & The Sunshine Band, was released in 1975, going Triple-Platinum with Number One hits “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes,” and “Rock Your Baby.” Part 3, continued the band’s success with another Triple-Platinum certification and included the chart-topping singles “I’m Your Boogie Man,” “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10:00am.