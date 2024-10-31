It Will Be A Windy Evening
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 31st, 2024, 4:34pm
An area of strong winds will continue to affect the region with gusts near 70 km/h expected from this afternoon to late this evening.
Areas near the shorelines near the Great Lakes may see wind gusts near 80 km/h.
Winds are expected to diminish slowly through Friday morning.
