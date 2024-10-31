ClearNow
HALLOWEEN WEATHER: Thursday October 31st, 2024

Thursday October 31st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

 

Here is the weather for Thursday October 31st, 2024.

Cloudy. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning then becoming west 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon.

 

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 2 or low.

 

windsoriteDOTca
