HALLOWEEN WEATHER: Thursday October 31st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 31st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday October 31st, 2024.
Cloudy. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning then becoming west 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon.
High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 2 or low.
